Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.03 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 32,588.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,406 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,376 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,807 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

