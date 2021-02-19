Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.78% of PetIQ worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PetIQ by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $982.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $39.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

