Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.17% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBD stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

