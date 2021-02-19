Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

