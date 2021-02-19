Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $75.88 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $75,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $272.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.09. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $325.52. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

