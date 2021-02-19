Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells 1,763 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,731.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:EXP opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $124.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 483.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

