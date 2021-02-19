Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 555,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,519 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $81,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average is $130.71. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

