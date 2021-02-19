Lincoln National Corp Makes New $205,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 558,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $128,999,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $300.72 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 156.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.23.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.71.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
