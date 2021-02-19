Lincoln National Corp Makes New $205,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 558,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $128,999,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $300.72 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 156.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

