Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on M. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Macy's alerts:

M stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Macy’s has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.