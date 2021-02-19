Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post $2.12 EPS

Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $7,413,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.