Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPX. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total value of C$1,303,790.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$690,621.87. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.95, for a total transaction of C$1,048,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,480,310.40. Insiders sold a total of 204,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,138,609 over the last quarter.

CPX stock opened at C$37.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.41. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$20.23 and a 12-month high of C$38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

