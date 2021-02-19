Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Position Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

