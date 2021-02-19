IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $689,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,061.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,916 shares of company stock worth $5,028,304. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.