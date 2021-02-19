IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,075 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $153,334.68. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,250. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.