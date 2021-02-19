IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Green Brick Partners worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,769,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 17.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,576.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 58.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.