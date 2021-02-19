IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,605 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,380 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,788,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,944,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

ALEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

