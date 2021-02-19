IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $125.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

