Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 1,583 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Quidel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Quidel by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Quidel by 124.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

QDEL opened at $210.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.71. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

