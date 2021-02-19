Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 652 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 20.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $402.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -92.32 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,076,090.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,714,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.