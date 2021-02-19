TCF National Bank Has $216,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average is $123.50. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

