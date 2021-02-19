Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KMPR stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kemper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

