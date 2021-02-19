Margaret Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 753,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,907.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $28,240.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $29,680.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $144.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Reading International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Reading International in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

