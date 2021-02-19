Mark T. Reitzes Acquires 3,650 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWBI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 101,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.