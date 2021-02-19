Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Director Sells $20,250.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Director John P. Peetz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

