Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Reduced by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,323 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Open Text by 95.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Open Text by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Open Text by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Open Text by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

