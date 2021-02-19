Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,804,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $17,562,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $64.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

