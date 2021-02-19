Aperio Group LLC Has $18.11 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,208 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Centene worth $18,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

