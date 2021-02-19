Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Infinera by 7,026.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 28.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 350.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 53.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 306,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Infinera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on INFN shares. B. Riley downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $968,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,619 shares of company stock worth $3,503,060 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

