Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 22.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $48,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $770,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $800,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -47.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $82.47.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

