Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endava has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. Endava has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 286.90, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

