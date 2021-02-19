Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of STNG opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $928.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 234,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 204,047 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 158,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 172,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

