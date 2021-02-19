Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get SRAX alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $5.63 on Thursday. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that SRAX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.