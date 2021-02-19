Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $443.49 on Thursday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $441.19. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.04.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Twilio by 6.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 23.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $5,745,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

