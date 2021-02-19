Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 327.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $436.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

