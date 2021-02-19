Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 326 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,054,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 316,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,501,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 693,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.08.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $91.72 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.84.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

