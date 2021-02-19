Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $172.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

