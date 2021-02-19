Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $628,000 in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Alteryx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,251,471 shares of company stock worth $257,569,702. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AYX opened at $111.62 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.41, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

