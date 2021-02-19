Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,503 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $86.33 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

