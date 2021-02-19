Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its 200 day moving average is $119.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

