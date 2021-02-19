Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vornado’s better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter were supported by cost-containment measures. However, occupancy decline affected results. The company’s rent collections improved to 95% in fourth-quarter 2020. Notably, it is selling assets and reinvesting proceeds in developments and redevelopments, and focusing on portfolio repositioning. Also loan refinancing enables Vornado to reduce interest rate on borrowings and extend debt maturities. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year. Also, COVID-led shutdown of certain businesses is likely to reduce rental income and impact occupancy. Additionally, store closures and bankruptcy woes have exacerbated amid social-distancing requirements and higher e-commerce adoption. This is affecting its retail tenants’ rent-paying abilities.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.64.

VNO opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,742,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,962,000 after acquiring an additional 472,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after acquiring an additional 436,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

