Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.24.

Devon Energy stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

