Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells $390,480.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $390,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,504 shares in the company, valued at $97,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $395,280.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 123,836 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

