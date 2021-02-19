Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.49 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

