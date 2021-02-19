WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $10.89. WiMi Hologram Cloud shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 85,403 shares trading hands.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

