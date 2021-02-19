Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $67.38

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.38, but opened at $77.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $76.33, with a volume of 22,836 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of -0.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.