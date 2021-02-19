Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $67.38

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.38, but opened at $77.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $76.33, with a volume of 22,836 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of -0.99.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $798,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,426 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

