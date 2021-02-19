PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

