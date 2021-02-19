Zacks: Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $6,500,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

