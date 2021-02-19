BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,174,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 722,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.