Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $60,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.53.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 26,167 shares of company stock worth $2,210,835 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

