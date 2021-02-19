NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 339.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $455.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.07. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $467.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.